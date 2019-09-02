Mandatory evacuations to start, shelters to open in Volusia County Monday morning

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Shelters will open across Volusia County just as mandatory evacuations for some residents go into effect Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect at 10 a.m. Monday for people who live on the beach side, in mobile homes, RVs and low-lying areas.
More than a dozen schools and the county's fair grounds will open at 10 a.m. as shelters including:
General shelters
• TD Taylor Middle/High, 100 E. Washington Ave, Pierson
• DeLand High, 800 N Hill Rd, DeLand
• University High School, 1000 W Rhode Island Ave, Orange City
• Mainland High School, 1255 W. Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
• Sweetwater Elementary, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd, Port Orange
Special Needs shelters – Assists evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. This is a Pet Friendly shelter for Special Needs persons only. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. It is too late to pre-register for a special needs shelter. Residents who are not registered will be assessed upon arrival at the shelters.
• Atlantic High, 1250 Reed Canal Rd, Port Orange
• Creekside Middle, 6801 Airport Rd, Port Orange
• Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand
• Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave, Deltona
• Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach
• Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona
Pet friendly shelters – People and pets are housed in separate locations at the shelter
• Hinson Middle,1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach
• Pine Ridge High, 925 Howland Blvd, Deltona
• River Springs Middle, 900 West Ohio Ave, Orange City
People-pet shelter - (People and pets are house in the same location – Fairgrounds only)
• Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Rd 44, DeLand
Anyone who needs a ride to a shelter is able to take advantage of free bus service from Voltran. The county said anyone can use the service by showing up to a regular bus stop.
If you are unable to go to a bus stop because of a disability, call Votran to schedule a paratransit ride.
The phone numbers are:
• Greater Daytona Beach Area: 386-322-5100 or 386-756-7494
• West Volusia: 386-943-7050
• Southeast Volusia: 386-424-6810
Votran will waive fees for all riders from Monday morning until the shelters are closed.
