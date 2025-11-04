Wife of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez could go to trial soon

TAVARES, Fla — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez could go to trial as soon as next week.

Robin Severance-Lopez still hasn’t waived her right to a speedy trial. That means she has to go to trial before the end of the year, but her case will go back to court on Thursday to make that decision.

If she doesn’t waive, the state says they would like to go to trial as soon as Monday.

WFTV was the first to break the story of both hers and the suspended sheriff’s arrest over this alleged illegal gambling enterprise.

Severance-Lopez remains in the Lake County jail after her bail was revoked last month.

It started after she asked the judge to remove the ankle monitor that was a condition of bail. She requested the removal, saying she couldn’t afford it.

Her accounts had all been frozen by the feds, but investigators issued a warrant saying she was untruthful in the hearing because she had access to money in bank accounts she did not disclose.

Now she’ll have to decide if she wants to go to trial in just a few days or weeks, or if her team needs more time to prepare a defense.

As for her estranged husband, he is due back in court on Dec. 2 to update the judge on where his case stands. Lopez faces racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges for the alleged multicounty gambling operation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Severance-Lopez was arrested on June 23, just over two weeks after her husband was jailed. She is accused of profiting from the alleged gambling.

Prosecutors state that the operation lasted for several years, generating at least $21 million. It began before Lopez was first elected sheriff in 2020.

According to the 255-page affidavit, one message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text, “Your deputies are at the Eclipse.” Lopez replied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 and $700,000.

The investigation began with a tip in 2019. After Lopez took office in 2020, detectives started tracking the alleged ringleader, Krishna Deokaran, who agreed to serve as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs.

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that the connection provided the organization with a false sense of security until it collapsed.

Deokaran is now charged with money laundering.

Do you have a story for WFTV’s 9 Investigators?

Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group