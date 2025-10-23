Robin Severance-Lopez arrested again

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Robin Severance-Lopez has been re-arrested.

The estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

She had been free on bail since July.

WFTV is working on learning why she was arrested again. Check back for details on this developing story.

Severance-Lopez is facing trial for a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors say she profited by an illegal gambling enterprise allegedly run by her estranged husband and his four co-defendants. Two of those co-defendants have pleaded guilty, while another pleaded no contest.

