Legal analyst predicts new arrest of Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s wife could lead to testimony against him

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV broke the news first that the wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested again after being free on bail since

WFTV’s cameras were the only ones there and just feet away when Robin Severance-Lopez was placed in handcuffs at her home and driven to the Osceola County jail.

Already awaiting trial on a conspiracy to commit racketeering charge for allegedly profiting from her husband’s alleged gambling operation, she now faces a new charge of providing false or misleading information or omitting material information in connection with an application for bail or for modification of bail bond.

Severance-Lopez has been out on bail since July, and a judge allowed her GPS monitor to be removed.

WFTV asked legal analyst Bill Sheaffer why she may have been arrested now, more than three months after bail was granted. He said prosecutors may use this to build more evidence in her estranged husband’s case.

We asked if the 255-page affidavit and testimony from his co-defendants who have already agreed to testify is enough evidence.

“Prosecutors feel they never have enough. Leave no door unopen,” Sheaffer said.

Sheaffer said the motivation for her re-arrest could be to put pressure on her to testify against Marcos Lopez.

“It’s easier to put the pressure if she’s in a jumpsuit. Ohm you bet. Once reality sinks in and you’re in a cage, you’re more likely to say, ‘what do I have to do not to be in this cage for a number of years?’” he said.

It’s important to remember this case all started with Marcos Lopez and his alleged role in an alleged gambling operation that started before he was elected sheriff in 2020.

Procurators say that operation ran for years in Osceola and lake counites and brought in at least $21 million.

Now he faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

One message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez even received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text “Your deputies is at the Eclipse. Lopez relied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 to $700,000.

The investigation started with a tip back in 2019. After Lopez won office in 2020, detectives started tracking the alleged ring-leader, Krishna Deokaran, who agreed to act as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that connection gave the organization a false sense of protection until it all fell apart.

Lopez is expected in court in November.

