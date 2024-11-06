Atwater Bay Elementary holds dedication ceremony on the heels of half-cent sales tax renewal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new school is already welcoming students in Orange County. Leaders cut the ribbon for Atwater Bay Elementary School Wednesday.

This is on the heels of the half-cent sales tax being renewed Tuesday night.

Atwater Bay Elementary School is the first elementary school built from the new district prototype. This prototype includes better structural flow of the building and safety enhancements throughout campus.

It’s something that wouldn’t have been possible without impact fees and the half-cent sales tax.

“It really is a testament to the support of our community and their belief in public education,” Dr. Maria Vazquez, OCPS Superintendent, said. “You have a facility where the children are safe and can learn, it’s wonderful.”

Orange County voters renewed the half-cent sales tax on the 2024 ballot.

With a 72% approval rating, it’s money dedicated for another ten years to the school district.

“For the last several years, we’ve had unprecedented growth, and a lot of that money went towards building these beautiful new schools,” Dr. Vazquez said.

Atwater Bay Elementary School is just one of the new schools in the district that opened this year.

The $45-million project allows for spaces with more flexibility, efficiency, and an enhancement in the use technology.

“Their investment has a huge return with schools that are not only very secure but also high in technology, up to date, and great educational environments, is key,” Pam Gould, OCPS school board member, said.

The celebrations from Tuesday’s half-cent tax renewal carried into Wednesday, as OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez recognized the new school opening. She said now the work has begun to fix up current schools.

“The HVAC systems, the roofing systems, continue with safety and security measures, as well as technology,” Dr. Vazquez said.

With the renewed tax, district leaders said maintaining schools built from the original tax that was passed will be first on the agenda.

