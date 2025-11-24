Co-Conspirator of suspended Osceola sheriff pleads guilty to money laundering

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A co-conspirator of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has pleaded guilty to money laundering, according to court records.

Krishna K. Deokaran has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges, as part of a plea agreement filed on Monday.

According to court records, Deokaran acknowledged his decision to withdraw his not guilty plea and accept the charges against him, which could lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Last week, Channel 9 reported that new court documents reveal that Deokaran is a witness in the case against Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Severance-Lopez allegedly received casino money from Deokaran.

According to the documents, Deokaran gave Robin Severance-Lopez a tour of the casino with Marcos Lopez in 2022. The documents say Deokaran showed both of the Lopezes the slot machines at the location and claims Severance-Lopez said that the casino looked “very nice.”

Deokaran was given special deputy honors by Marcos Lopez, and after the ceremony in December 2022, records say he provided a payment from casino proceeds to Robin Severance-Lopez in the parking lot at the sheriff’s office, saying, “This is for Marcos,” to which she replied, “Thanks.”

Robin Severance-Lopez pleaded guilty to money laundering as part of a plea deal that includes 24 months of probation and withholding of adjudication on Monday afternoon.

