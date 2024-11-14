Cocoa Beach man arrested after stalking ex-girlfriend after following her with a tracking device

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach Police arrested 36-year-old Walter Hite Jr. on November 2, 2024, accused of installing a tracking device in his ex-girlfriend’s car.

CBPD was flagged by a woman who reported she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend while in Cocoa Beach.

The victim told CBPD that her ex, Walter Hite Jr. had been following her for several months prior to appearing at a restaurant she was at with her date.

According to CBPD, Hite allegedly confronted the couple at the restaurant, prompting the couple to leave.

The victim later told police she received text messages she believed were from Hite.

As she left the restaurant, she found the officer and told them her situation.

Hite was observed driving past the traffic stop multiple times, thus giving officers a reason to investigate Hite.

Officers discovered a GPS tracking device upon investigating Hite’s vehicle, and a second tracking device under the woman’s car.

Walter Hite Jr. was arrested on charges of Installing a Tracking Device, Stalking, Cyberstalking, and not having a state-issued license while being a resident.

