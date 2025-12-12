Local

Family of slain off-duty Edgewater police officer Jewell sues Circle K for $20M

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
David Jewell (Source: Edgewater Police Department)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of fallen Edgewater police officer David Jewell is suing Circle K, alleging negligence after Jewell was shot and killed by a Circle K employee.

The lawsuit was filed three months after police reported that Eduardo Machado, a Circle K employee, shot and killed Jewell at the Circle K on Ocean Shore Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

Jewell’s family is seeking $20 million in damages, claiming that Circle K was aware of Machado’s prior firearm charge and posed a danger to the community.

