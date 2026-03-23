‘Final Chamber Tour’ Wu-Tang Clan comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — offers a variety of VIP options for fans, includingThe hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan announced “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour” on Monday, a 26-city North American run with guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. It begins in August, with the exciting group’s first performance at Orlando’s Kia Center.

Additional pre-sales for the artist, Live Nation, Spotify and the Kia Center are scheduled for March 25 and March 26.

The tour offers a variety of VIP options for fans, including the exciting “It’s Yourz Wu-Tang Experience” and the “C.R.E.A.M. VIP” packages.

You can find all the details on the Live Nation website.

Clan formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s, named after a 1983 martial arts film. Members include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna. The tour also honors founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who is deceased.

The collective’s 1993 debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” is considered one of the most influential records in hip-hop history. It featured tracks such as “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.”

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. ET. The exciting tour kicks off on August 27 in Darien Center, N.Y., and will bring the magic to Orlando’s Kia Center on September 22.

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