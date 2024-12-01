Florida’s expanded ‘Move Over’ law, how has it worked after the first year?

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been about a year since Florida expanded the “Move Over” law.

Drivers now must move over one lane if anyone is pulled off to the shoulder, not just for emergency vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it’s still seeing many drivers not following the new law.

“Unfortunately, we’re still seeing people not moving over,” said Lt. Tara Crescenzi with Florida Highway Patrol. “Not only for disabled vehicles, which is new with the law. But still, even for emergency vehicles. We really need everybody to move over because our first responders are EMS personnel; they’re trying to help, and they need room to work.”

Florida legislators pushed for the expansion, sharing data that painted a dangerous picture.

Florida Department of Transportation says between 2015 and 2023, there were nearly 1,700 crashes statewide where a driver was ticketed for failing to move over.

Drivers who can’t safely move over must reduce their speed to 20 miles below the speed limit.

Tickets for breaking the “Move Over” law run between $60 to $158.

