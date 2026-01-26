FWC wildlife safety tips as Florida faces cooler temperatures from winter storm Fern

ORLANDO, Fla. — As winter storm Fern brings colder temperatures, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public how cold weather affects wildlife and what to do if you encounter manatees, sea turtles, or green iguanas.

Manatees

In Florida, manatees need water temperatures above 68°F to endure cold weather, so they often find refuge in springs and warm water sources during colder months.

Cold exposure can cause serious health issues in manatees, such as cold stress, which can be life-threatening. In Florida, it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb, or harm manatees and sea turtles, emphasizing the need for their protection.

During colder months, manatees migrate to springs, power plant discharge areas, and other warm locations to avoid cold waters that threaten their survival. Manatees must remain in designated seasonal zones, where boaters should reduce speed to prevent injuring or killing them.

Sea Turtles

Cold-stunned sea turtles might look like they’re not moving and seem lifeless while floating in the water. However, they can still be alive, and it’s really important to get them the help they need right away.

Trained responders can make a big difference in saving their lives. More information about sea turtles in Florida and conservation efforts can be found at MyFWC.com/Sea-Turtle.

Green Iguanas

Like manatees and sea turtles, nonnative green iguanas also struggle in cold weather. When temperatures drop near freezing, these reptiles may lose muscle control and fall from trees, entering a state of torpor.

Green iguanas are classified as a prohibited species in Florida, meaning it is illegal to possess them or release them into the wild. This regulation prevents further ecological harm that might result from their introduction to new areas.

