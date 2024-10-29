Gas price in Florida tops national average for the first time since July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are on the rise.
Data shows gas prices in Florida have topped the national average for the first time since July.
AAA says drivers are now paying around $3.14 a gallon for regular gas.
This is up from $3.09 from last week.
Experts say we could see prices dip below $3 per gallon nationwide within the next week or so, something we haven’t seen since 2021.
