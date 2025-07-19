Heat advisory for Central Florida as high humidity pushes heat index over 100°F

ORLANDO, Fla. — High temperatures will once again push into the mid-90s today. If you pair that with the high humidity, we could see a heat index exceeding 100-105° this afternoon.

Due to the high heat the national weather service has issued a heat advisory for all of central Florida between noon and 6:00 p.m. today.

AM WX 7-19-25

This heat is being caused by high pressure over our state that has been persistent for a couple days.

The high pressure will continue to be the main driving force of our weather pattern through Monday. Due to this we will also see minimal rain chances between now and Monday.

AM WX 7-19-25

Better rain chances for everyone and cooler temperatures are expected by Tuesday.

Heavy rain will be the next major impact after this round of heat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group