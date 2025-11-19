IAAPA Expo 2025 opens in Orlando, showcasing latest attractions and innovations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The IAAPA Expo 2025, the largest event in the global attractions industry, opened today at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, showcasing the latest in rides and entertainment.

With over 38,000 attendees and more than 1,100 exhibitors, the expo features a robust lineup of over 170 educational sessions, receptions, and networking events, aimed at inspiring and shaping the future of the attractions industry.

“We relocated our HQ here in Orlando in 2017 for good reason — it’s the theme park capital of the world, and everyone comes here because this is the place where they’re going to learn how to grow their business,” said Michael Shelton.

The expo, hosted by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, runs through Friday and is closed to the public. However, the innovations on display could soon be seen in parks worldwide.

SeaWorld provided a sneak peek of its upcoming attraction, unveiling the ride vehicle for ‘SeaQuest: Legends of the Deep.’ This new ride promises to take guests through sunken shipwrecks, glowing underwater worlds, and encounters with mysterious sea creatures.

Pass members will be the first to experience ‘SeaQuest: Legends of the Deep’ when it debuts next year, offering an exciting new adventure for park visitors.

