Ocala cracks down on exploded laundromat owner

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala code enforcement staff have had it with the owner of a laundromat that exploded last summer – and they’re asking the building get torn down ASAP.

The July explosion injured all four people inside. Two of them were hospitalized, including a man who is now suing.

Since the explosion, a fence has been added to the site to keep people out, but little else has been done to fix the property up.

A code enforcement filing blamed the site for an increase in crime to neighboring businesses.

Staff are asking for the laundromat to be torn down by January. If it isn’t, an additional fine on the owner will be imposed.

The laundromat owner will have an opportunity to explain themselves during a special magistrate hearing Monday morning.

The cause of the explosion was initially thought to be a gas leak. It was later ruled “undetermined.”

