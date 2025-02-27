Orange County school, Boys & Girls Clubs employee pleads guilty to child porn

OCALA, Fla. — A Leesburg man who worked with children now awaits sentencing for federal convictions of child sex crimes.

The Justice Department reports that Mitchell Regan, 36, has pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material and one count of possession of child sex abuse material.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but acting U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney says he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count, including a five-year minimum sentence on each of the distribution offenses.

Regan will remain in custody until sentencing.

According to court documents, Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at Regan’s home on Oct. 17, 2024. Investigators say a search through his social media revealed he had distributed two child phonography videos in June 2024.

When he was arrested, Orange County Public Schools said Regan was a school secretary at Hunters Creek Middle School. Regan told arresting authorities he also taught chess club and music lessons. He was placed on administrative leave and barred from the school pending the outcome of his case. WFTV has reached out to the school system to learn if he is still employed.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida also confirmed his work with them but said they do not believe the crimes involved any children in their after-school activities.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Justice Department to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Click here for more information about Project Safe Childhood.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group