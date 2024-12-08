Celebrate the Holiday Emporium Cirque Mechanics Winter Wonder Shoppe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fantastical winter performance unfolds with the world-renowned aerial and acrobatic artists of Cirque Mechanics starting December 12th at the Dr. Phillips center for the Performing Arts.

The show revolves around a quirky shopkeeper on a mission to sell his prized shiny blue bicycle to the perfect customer and fulfill someone’s holiday wish.

Read: A brief warm-up before another cold snap

Contortionists perform on a turntable powered by unicyclists, aerialists are lifted by an acrobat inside a giant wheel, and trampoline wall artists defy the laws of physics by virtually flying and walking on air!

Read: Call for artists: Celebrate Black History Month at Orlando City Hall Terrace Gallery

A sensory-friendly performance is also available to those in needing a less stimulated experience.

The Sensory-Friendly performance will be on Sunday, December 22, at 12 p.m. Viewers can expect a show designed for all ages with adjusted sound, lighting, and relaxed exit/ re-entry into the theater.

Read: “We do it for our Latino community” Health initiative brought together dozens

Tickets can be bought online at the Dr. Phillips Center website and parking passes are available to those in need. Prices vary according to show times and seating.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group