Duke Energy launches Neighborhood Energy Saver Program in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida will launch its Neighborhood Energy Saver Program in Winter Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The program will offer eligible residents free energy assessments and improvements.

The program is designed to support income-eligible customers by offering up to 20 free energy-saving upgrades, such as digital room thermometers, energy-efficient bulbs, and water-saving faucet aerators.

These initiatives aim to help residents lower their monthly electric expenses.

The launch event will be at Maxey Community Center in Winter Garden, Florida, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from Duke Energy Florida and the City of Winter Garden will attend for interviews, and media can see demonstrations of energy-saving products.

Eligible customers include both homeowners and renters living in communities identified by Duke Energy Florida using federal and state guidelines and census data. The specific criteria for income eligibility have not been detailed in the announcement.

The program provides various energy-saving upgrades, such as energy-efficient showerheads or shower wands, a one-year supply of AC filters, water heater wraps, and weatherstripping.

