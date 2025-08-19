Housing Authority seeks to rezone Lorna Doone Apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Housing Authority is seeking to rezone the Lorna Doone Apartments near Camping World Stadium to allow for higher-density residential development.

The rezoning proposal is part of a larger effort to modernize public housing in Orlando. The Lorna Doone Apartments, situated at 1617 W Central Boulevard, currently offer 104 units intended for seniors and people with disabilities.

The Orlando Municipal Planning Board is expected to review the rezoning request on September 16th. The proposal involves changing the land use from low-density residential (R-1) to high-density mixed-use (MXD-2).

The Lorna Doone Apartments, constructed in 1970, occupy a 2.56-acre site located across Lake Lorna Doone from Camping World Stadium. The rezoning initiative highlights Orlando’s ongoing challenge in providing affordable housing, as the city ranks sixth nationally in this regard.

