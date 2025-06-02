Lockheed Martin workers end strike in Orlando, Denver

Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Workers forLockheed Martinin Orlando and Denver have ended a strike after ratifying a new contract with the company.

Roughly 900 workers were on strike for nearly a month before the agreement with the Bethesda, Maryland-based firm (NYSE: LMT) was reached.

Representatives with the UAW, known as the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, said the strike was over low starting pay and how long it takes employees to reach the pay ceiling for roles.

