Meet the 2025 Women Who Mean Business

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Business Journal this week is celebrating 26 influential Central Florida women as the 2025 Women Who Mean Business, recognizing their leadership across diverse sectors.

These successful and influential honorees have significantly impacted their industries and communities, overcoming challenges and driving innovation. They are paving paths for future generations, in addition to being key to significant business dealings, workforce development and economic impact that trickles beyond their walls and into the overall community.

Read: Newest service dogs now serving their owners through Canine Companions

An advisory committee of previous Women Who Mean Business winners and OBJ staff culled through numerous nominations to choose this year’s group — the 27th year of this program — which includes members in health care, sports, law, hospitality, transportation, nonprofit, banking, private services and more.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group