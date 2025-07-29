Orlando man arrested during Pine Hills warrant for illegal drugs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Drug Enforcement Division arrested an Orlando man in Pine Hills after executing a search warrant and finding illegal narcotics.

Willie Barnes, 50, was arrested with 30 MDMA pills laced with Fentanyl, totaling about 14 grams. A search of Barnes’ residence uncovered more drugs: 73.5 grams of MDMA pills mixed with Fentanyl, 2.4 pounds of cannabis, 5.6 grams of THC, 3.4 grams of Xanax, and 1 gram of Oxycodone.

Orlando Police Drug Enforcement Division successfully executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of Willie Barnes The Orlando Police Drug Enforcement Division successfully executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of Willie Barnes, who was found with illegal narcotics in Pine Hills. (Orlando Police Drug Enforcement Division/Orlando Police Drug Enforcement Division)

Along with the drugs, officers seized two vehicles and $1,050 in U.S. currency from Barnes’s property. Barnes faces charges of trafficking in 4 grams or more of fentanyl, drug delivery or distribution and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Officers mention that the operation underscores the continuous efforts of the Orlando Police in fighting drug-related crimes and maintaining community safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group