The Orlando Museum of Art presents their biggest exhibition of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) will preview the 2025 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition, which takes place every year to celebrate and highlight the state’s most innovative artists.

The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) 2025 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition. (Loren Bray/The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA))

This year’s selected artists are Nathalie Alfonso, Eddie Arroyo, Leo Castañeda, Kelly Joy Ladd, Amanda Linares, Kandy G. Lopez, Jiha Moon, Troy Simmons, Cornelius Tulloch, and Lisu Vega.

Everyone is welcome to the exhibition opening preview party on Friday, May 30, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. OMA will select one artist to receive a $20,000 prize, which will be announced at the party.

Guests can cast a “People’s Choice” vote for their favorite artist, with a $2,500 award. The winner will be announced at the closing ceremony on August 21, enabling public voting all summer.

