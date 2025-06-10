Parent of killed Oak Ridge High student calls for school zone to slow traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The father of an Oak Ridge High School student is speaking out for the first time, saying he wants a school zone outside the school to slow down traffic.

He believes it would have saved her life.

“Everybody’s in disbelief.” Fritz Fenelon says it’s been devastating dealing with the death of his 16-year-old daughter Keysha. Investigators say the Oak Ridge High student died back in April, as she crossed the street to go to school, she was hit by a vehicle.

“She missed the bus, or the bus was late and she started walking on foot and went to school on foot. She was late because of that. And crossing the street to go to school, the tragedy happened.”

Fritz says there needs to be a school zone created on Oak Ridge Road outside the school, so traffic slows down. “I do not understand how we can have a county or city in Florida, have a school zone like 45mph. It’s just unbelievable when I heard it.”

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe says she’s requested that a school zone and traffic cameras be installed to make it safer for students. The county is reviewing a study to see if the area meets the requirements for a school zone.

Some parents worry about their kids’ safety after the tragedy. Parent Ricardo Oliston says, “That was sad. I’m a father as well. It’s sad. It makes you wonder if your child is safe by themselves if they gotta cross the street. I would rather just drive my kid to school.”

“For a kid to live another day with their family, something good can come out of this tragedy. That would be very good for us too.” Says Fritz.

He misses his daughter deeply and says she had plans to serve this country in the military, just like he did. “She loved to learn, she loved to write.”

To donate to the fund for the family, use the attached link.

