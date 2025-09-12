Shoppes at East Shore in Apopka receives land approval

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka City Council approved an amendment to the Shoppes at East Shore development plan to add a commercial outparcel.

Proposed changes will turn Lot 6 into a commercial space, adding 5,000 square feet for tire sales. The Shoppes at East Shore is a planned 28-acre development at the northeast corner of Ocoee Apopka Road and West Keene Road, featuring both commercial and senior housing elements.

The initial development agreement for the Shoppes at East Shore was approved in November 2023. The project features a senior, age-restricted housing component for a 55-plus community.

Residents are concerned about water resource impact from removing a retention pond and traffic issues at Ocoee Apopka Road/Keene Road intersection. Jonathan Huels confirmed that the development has been thoroughly reviewed and the stormwater system meets all standards.

He also stated that road improvements, including signalization, will be finished before any certificate of occupancy is issued, and their costs will be more than $1 million.

The approval of the Shoppes at East Shore development amendment is an exciting milestone for the area, indicating positive progress. However, residents and officials still have concerns about traffic and infrastructure.

City officials say the planned road improvements are designed to tackle some of these challenges before the development opens to help ease these worries.

