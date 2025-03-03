Significant milestone is reached in establishing a permanent Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has issued a request for proposals to solicit a design-build firm for the creation of a permanent Pulse Memorial dedicated to the 49 victims taken on June 12, 2016.

This significant next step follows the advancement of a conceptual design for a permanent Pulse Memorial by the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee. The selected design firm will transform the committee’s conceptual ideas into detailed, actionable memorial plans.

All proposals must be submitted by the deadline of Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 2 p.m.

After several months of meetings, discussions and community engagement, the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee finalized the conceptual design for the permanent Pulse Memorial.

The Pulse Memorial Conceptual Design Includes:

A Memorial and Reflection Space : Formed by the footprint of the original Pulse building,



: Formed by the footprint of the original Pulse building, Survivor’s Commons : A Survivor’s tribute wall positioned in a landscape that will include a seating area next to a designated survivor’s tree,



: A Survivor’s tribute wall positioned in a landscape that will include a seating area next to a designated survivor’s tree, Private Gathering Space : Providing a quiet space for personal reflection and an Angel Personal Effects Capsule where families can leave flowers, tie banners and place personal mementos of their fallen angel,



: Providing a quiet space for personal reflection and an Angel Personal Effects Capsule where families can leave flowers, tie banners and place personal mementos of their fallen angel, Angel Ellipse Site : An accessible elliptical walkway with 49 Canopy feature columns honoring the 49 victims with rainbow color glass panels,



: An accessible elliptical walkway with 49 Canopy feature columns honoring the 49 victims with rainbow color glass panels, A Reflection Pool : Positioned where the dance floor was, symbolizing peace and remembrance,



: Positioned where the dance floor was, symbolizing peace and remembrance, A Healing and Prism Garden : A garden designed to represent hope and healing, and



: A garden designed to represent hope and healing, and Visitor Pavilion: Intended as a welcoming space that includes public accommodations, limited exhibition space and indoor gathering space.

Following the submission deadline, a contract will then be presented to the Orlando City Council for approval.

The firm chosen will also be responsible for the memorial’s construction, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.



