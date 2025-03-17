Local

Orlando police on scene of deadly crash in Parramore

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Orlando Police Department investigates deadly crash in Parramore FILE IMAGE: Orlando Police Department patrol vehicle (WFTV Staff)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the city’s Parramore neighborhood.

Officers responded to West Gore Street and South Parramore Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday.

Around 8 a.m., Channel 9 witnessed detectives still at the crash site.

OPD has shut down a stretch of West Gore Street between Parramore Avenue and Westmoreland Drive.

WFTV has reached out to officials for more details about this deadly incident.

