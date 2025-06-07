Orlando Science Center and 4Roots Farm launch Urban Farming Summer Camps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Monday, June 9, the Orlando Science Center partners with 4Roots Farm for summer camps on urban farming, sustainability, conservation, and eco-technology.

Hosted at 4Roots Farm, these week-long camps connect city kids with the origins of their food, showing that it comes from more than the grocery store.

The program combines nature and innovation through activities like designing 3D-printed planters, building vertical gardens based on reduce, reuse, recycle, and constructing mini greenhouses.

Campers will engage in hands-on activities, explore plants, garden, and eat healthy food while learning about resource conservation.

For more information or to register, visit the Orlando Science Center’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group