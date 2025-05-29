School unveils tribute to boy who died in January dog attack

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County school is honoring a young boy who died following a dog attack earlier this year.

8-year-old Michael Millett died in January after two dogs attacked him in his neighborhood north of DeLand.

McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs recently unveiled “Michael’s Buddy Bench,” in Millett’s memory.

Michael's Buddy Bench McInnis Elementary School unveiled the bench in Michael Millett's honor. (Family of Michael Millett)

Michael’s parents supported a state bill to increase oversight of dangerous dogs.

It was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 21.

