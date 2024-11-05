SpaceX set for Election Day rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re out voting on Election Day in Central Florida, you may be able to see a rocket launch before or after you cast your ballot.

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX said this launch marks the third flight for the booster, which previously launched the Crew-9 mission and another Starlink payload.

After liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the booster on its droneship “Just Read The Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

