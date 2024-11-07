Today: First shovels to make way for affordable senior living community in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local leaders will help break ground Thursday for a new affordable senior living community in Orlando.

It will be called “Grand East Village.”

The $30 million project will be built on Bruton Boulevard and include 92 apartments.

Housing Trust Group is spearheading the development, which involves a partnership between private, non-profit, and community organizations.

Once complete, residents can enjoy plenty of amenities, including a pickleball court, community garden, theater, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Planners said the most affordable rent will be below $600 per month.

Today’s groundbreaking is set for noon.

Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns and Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott will be among those on hand.

