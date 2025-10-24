Wife of Osceola County sheriff being moved after bail-related arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After spending the night in the Osceola County jail, the estranged wife of the suspended county sheriff is now on her way to Lake County, where her conspiracy to commit racketeering case is filed.

WFTV was not only the first to break the news of Robin Severance-Lopez’s new arrest Thursday afternoon, we were the only media there when she was placed in handcuffs just feet away from our cameras.

WFTV’s reporter even asked her directly why she was being arrested again, to which she said she didn’t know.

Osceola County corrections staff confirmed she was being moved to Lake County Friday morning.

She was initially set to make an initial appearance before a judge Friday afternoon, but that will not happen.

Severance-Lopez is facing a new charge of allegedly providing false or misleading information or omitting material in her bail information when she was freed in July. WFTV was there then when she walked out of the jail on July 7.

The judge later granted her request to remove her GPS monitor.

WFTV was the first to break the story of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s arrest over an alleged illegal gambling enterprise.

He is awaiting trial on racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Legal analyst predicts new arrest of Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s wife could lead to testimony against him

Severance-Lopez was arrested on June 23, just over two weeks after her estranged husband was jailed. She is accused of profiting off the alleged gambling.

Procurators say that operation ran for years in Osceola and lake counites and brought in at least $21 million. It started before Lopez was elected sheriff for the first time in 2020.

According to the 255-page affidavit, one message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez even received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text “Your deputies is at the Eclipse. Lopez relied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 to $700,000.

The investigation started with a tip back in 2019. After Lopez won office in 2020, detectives started tracking the alleged ring-leader, Krishna Deokaran, who agreed to act as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that connection gave the organization a false sense of protection until it fell apart.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group