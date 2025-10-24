Wife of Osceola County sheriff moved to Lake County after bail-related arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After spending the night in the Osceola County jail, the estranged wife of the suspended county sheriff is now in Lake County, where her conspiracy to commit racketeering case has been filed.

WFTV was not only the first to break the news of Robin Severance-Lopez’s new arrest on Thursday afternoon, but we were the only media there when she was placed in handcuffs just feet away from our cameras.

WFTV’s reporter even asked her directly why she was being arrested again, to which she said she didn’t know.

She was originally scheduled to appear before an Osceola County judge Friday afternoon, but that didn’t happen. Instead, she was sent to the Lake County jail, where she is scheduled for a first appearance Saturday morning.

Severance-Lopez is facing a new charge of allegedly providing false or misleading information or omitting material in her bail information when she was freed in July. WFTV was there when she walked out of the jail on July 7.

The judge later granted her request to remove her GPS monitor.

WFTV was the first to break the story of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s arrest over an alleged illegal gambling enterprise.

He is awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Severance-Lopez was arrested on June 23, just over two weeks after her estranged husband was jailed. She is accused of profiting from the alleged gambling.

Prosecutors state that the operation lasted for several years in Osceola and Lake counties, generating at least $21 million. It began before Lopez was first elected sheriff in 2020.

According to the 255-page affidavit, one message allegedly sent by Lopez before he was elected sheriff says, “No matter what the outcome is, when I win, we start the first internet amusement cafe in Osceola County. You will be safe and not have to worry about anything because I will be your sheriff.”

The evidence also shows Lopez received updates when his own deputies showed up at one of the gambling clubs.

One photo sent to him in 2022 included the text, “Your deputies are at the Eclipse.” Lopez replied, “Let me know if they say something. You should have no issues.”

Investigators say Lopez also discussed payments with the other members of the enterprise. In another message, he allegedly said, “Remember we made an agreement with Kate to pay me some money for the connection.”

Over the years of operation, investigators say the now-suspended sheriff made between $600,000 and $700,000.

The investigation began with a tip in 2019. After Lopez took office in 2020, detectives started tracking the alleged ringleader, Krishna Deokaran, who agreed to serve as an informant.

By 2023, undercover stings were underway at multiple clubs.

In 2024, agents got warrants to track vehicles and record payoffs.

Agents say the case came together through testimony and a whole lot of finger-pointing.

First, club manager Sharon Fedrick told investigators she counted the money and paid the bills.

Then Deokaran changed his story after being confronted with evidence.

And a real estate agent — caught on speakerphone - laid out each person’s role.

Both witnesses claimed Deokaran bragged about his friendship with Lopez, even flashing a deputy badge he got from him.

Investigators say that the connection provided the organization with a false sense of security until it collapsed.

