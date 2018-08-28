0 LIVE blog: Voters have 3 more hours to cast their ballots

ORLANDO, Fla. - 5 p.m. update

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for Florida governor, is holding a watch party at Orange County's Rosen Shingle Creek resort.

DeSantis has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who stumped for DeSantis last month in Tampa.

Trump reiterated his support for DeSantis this week in a pair of tweets.

Watch: Live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary

Channel 9 reporter Christopher Heath is at DeSantis' watch party to monitor Tuesday evening's results. Follow him on Twitter for updates.

Click here to watch live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Bookmark this page for live election results.

Read: LIVE Results: 2018 Florida Primary Election

Crews prepping for @RonDeSantisFL event in Orlando. @WFTV @news965wdbo will have complete coverage of all the central Florida elections pic.twitter.com/nG6eEv2hY4 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) August 28, 2018

4:30 p.m. update

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, is holding a watch party at The Social in downtown Orlando.

Graham, who lives in Orlando, traveled to Miami and West Palm Beach to campaign earlier Tuesday.

Graham's father, former Florida Gov. and former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, is expected to attend Tuesday's watch party.

Read: LIVE Results: 2018 Florida Primary Election

If Gwen Graham were to win her party's nomination and win the gubernatorial race, she would be Florida's first female governor.

Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez is at Graham's watch party to monitor Tuesday evening's results. Follow him on Twitter for updates.

Click here to watch live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Bookmark this page for live election results.

Watch: Live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary

4 p.m.

Thousands of Floridians headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's 2018 primary.

Read: LIVE Results: 2018 Florida Primary Election

Polls close at 7 p.m., so you still have three hours to cast your vote.

Read: Florida primary: What you need to know Tuesday

Before heading to the polls, review Channel 9's election checklist, which outlines who's running for which office, and Channel 9's voter guide, which answers voters' frequently asked questions.

Read: Election checklist: Who’s running in Central Florida’s big 2018 races

Although it may be tempting, avoid snapping selfies in a polling place. Click here to read why.

Read: Florida primary: Can you take a selfie at the polls?

Click here to watch live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Bookmark this page for live election results.

Watch: Live coverage of the 2018 Florida primary

We’re getting ready for election coverage tonight. Hope everyone voted before these storms rolled in! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/cQZ25QAb3m — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 28, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.