0 Noor Salman trial: Pulse gunman's widow found not guilty on all charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - The widow of the Pulse Orlando nightclub shooter was found not guilty on all charges Friday.

Jurors got the case Wednesday in the trial of Noor Salman, whose husband, Omar Mateen gunned down 49 people inside Pulse nightclub Orlando in June 2016.

Salman claimed she knew nothing of Mateen’s plan to attack Pulse, but prosecutors said she was aware and didn’t stop it.

After three days of deliberations, the jury cleared her of the obstruction of justice charge and the charge of providing material support to a terrorist organization.

"She's afraid. But she has always said she wanted - and she's told me personally she wants - the people of Orlando to hear the truth about her and about the fact that she did not know what he was doing. And, that if she had known that, she absolutely would have told somebody and that she wished she had, and that really it took the FBI putting those things together for her to realize what he was doing. But otherwise, she didn't know," Salman family representative Susan Clary said.

