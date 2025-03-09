Orange County

Chicago ice cream chain Original Rainbow Cone opens 1st Orlando shop

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
The Original Rainbow Cone The Original Rainbow Cone's specialty is a five-flavor cone with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet. (Courtesy of Rainbow Cone/Courtesy of Rainbow Cone)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago-based ice cream chain founded in 1926, opened its first Orlando location on March 7.

The shop is in Waterford Lakes Town Center at 461 N. Alafaya Trail.

Franchisees Candy Krueger and Tom Nguyen last year signed a multi-unit agreement to bring the 99-year-old brand to Orlando.

