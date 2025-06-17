Authorities have identified a young victim in the Apopka homicide investigation

APOPKA, Fla. — Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have identified the young man who was found injured during an overnight incident in Apopka and who later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, the victim is 19-year-old Kelan Rodriguez.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are still looking into the death of Rodriguez in Apopka, where he displayed obvious signs of trauma at the scene.

Orange County Sheriff’s, along with its forensic team, had spent many hours examining the overnight scene where the victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement and crew members were seen working the death investigation in the early morning hours at the intersection of Gilmore Street and Claracona-Ocoee Road. See the map below for a clearer view of the scene’s location.

No additional information has been released at this time

