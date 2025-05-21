Epic Universe: A new adventure awaits at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is expanding deeper into the wizarding world with an all-new land themed to the Ministry of Magic, blending British and French magical worlds in one.

Universal said they are bringing the life wizarding Paris from the “Fantastic Beasts” film and the British Ministry of Magic from the “Harry Potter” films.

As guests walk through the portal, they are instantly transported to 1920s ‘Muggle’ Paris, where they will walk through the Phoenix Arch, which takes them to Place Cashée in wizarding Paris.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

With the help of the Floo Network, guests will be able to journey from the wizarding world of Paris to London, where they will embark on an adventure inside the British Ministry.

The story takes place after Voldemort has been defeated, on the day that Dolores Umbridge is standing trial.

Guests board an elevator lift when they realise that Umbridge has escaped. The ride will join Harry, Ron, and Hermione on a quest to capture Umbridge and stop her from bringing back the time of Voldemort.

Guests will navigate through iconic locations like the Atrium, the Courtrooms, and the Department of Mysteries.

Le Cirque Arcanus

A live-action stage show brings the Beauxbatons Academy of Magic into the spotlight, with French wizards showcasing spell duels, wandwork, and enchanting creature encounters.

Audiences can expect performances featuring magical beasts, choreography, and magical effects inspired by French wizarding traditions.

Interactive Wand Spots

Throughout the Ministry plaza and hallways, interactive wand locations allow guests to cast spells on fountains, statues, documents, and even moving quills using specially designed wands—continuing the hands-on experiences first seen in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group