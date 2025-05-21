Exclusive wizarding merchandise launches at EPIC Universe’s Ministry of Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ministry of Magic shops released exclusive wizarding outfits, and guests will be able to find new wizarding robes and wands.
Exclusive Wands & Gear
A new collection of interactive wands is available only in this Harry Potter land, including wands styled after French Aurors and Ministry officials.
The wands, inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” film series, will feature carvings and crystals.
French Ministry-Specific Items
Fans can take home Ministère des Affaires Magiques robes, official Ministry pins, enchanted prophecy orb replicas, and stationery marked with the French Ministry seal.
Classic House Gear
Of course, Hogwarts House-themed scarves, robes, and pins are available, with unique Parisian designs and color accents exclusive to the Ministry shops.
See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:
- Journey to a Celestial Park between worlds at Universal’s Epic Universe
- LIVE BLOG: Get your first look at Epic Universe
- Universal opens preview center for Epic Universe this summer
- Epic Universe district to get hundreds more acres
- Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025
- Epic Universe hotel demand expected to mirror ‘4 or 5′ Harry Potter Wizarding Worlds
- Universal releases official first look inside Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando Resort will showcase ‘portals’ to Epic Universe in these major US cities
- Universal Orlando Resort announces Epic Universe add-ons for guests
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group