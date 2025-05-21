Exclusive wizarding merchandise launches at EPIC Universe’s Ministry of Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ministry of Magic shops released exclusive wizarding outfits, and guests will be able to find new wizarding robes and wands.

Exclusive Wands & Gear

A new collection of interactive wands is available only in this Harry Potter land, including wands styled after French Aurors and Ministry officials.

The wands, inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” film series, will feature carvings and crystals.

French Ministry-Specific Items

Fans can take home Ministère des Affaires Magiques robes, official Ministry pins, enchanted prophecy orb replicas, and stationery marked with the French Ministry seal.

Classic House Gear

Of course, Hogwarts House-themed scarves, robes, and pins are available, with unique Parisian designs and color accents exclusive to the Ministry shops.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group