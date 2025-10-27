PHOTOS: Historic flooding sweeps across Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County and Titusville have declared states of emergency following severe flooding that caused significant road washouts and infrastructure damage.

WFTV has had team coverage since Sunday night as flooding hit historic levels in multiple locations, with more than a foot of rain fall in Eustis, Titusville and in Merritt Island.

In Mount Dora, Donnelly Street and Wolf Branch Road have been closed indefinitely due to massive washouts, and repairs could take up to a year. No injuries have been reported, but the flooding has left parts of the city inaccessible.

“My first thought was oh my gosh was there somebody in there that’s drowned in the night because the water obviously must have been really high in that ditch,” said Bob Nichols, a local resident, reacting to the sight of a flipped car.

Residents in Mount Dora are dealing with the aftermath of the flooding, with drone video showing land crumbling behind homes. A car was found flipped upside down, but it was unoccupied.

Kynzie Woodward, a resident, described her experience trying to navigate the high water while driving home, expressing relief that she avoided a potential disaster.

In Titusville, residents faced knee-high water levels, with many vehicles stranded. Resident Cathy Beshears recounted how the water surged into her home like a wave, causing significant damage.

The flooding has also affected U.S. 1 northbound in Cocoa, which remains closed. Meanwhile, a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for Mount Dora due to a water main break.

In Mims, residents are helping each other cope with the flooding, as water invaded all units of a local motel. The city of Titusville is providing sandbags to residents to help manage the ongoing flood risk.

As the community begins to recover, local officials are coordinating resources to address the damage and ensure public safety. Residents are advised to report property damage to the Citizens Information Line to aid in the recovery efforts.

