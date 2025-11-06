Wife of suspended sheriff set for Thursday court hearing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is expected back in court Thursday in Lake County, ahead of her upcoming trial.

Robin Severance-Lopez has not yet waived her right to a speedy trial.

She ended up back in jail after her bond was revoked last month for allegedly falsifying paperwork.

Severance-Lopez will have to decide if she wants to go to trial in just a few days or weeks, or if her team needs more time to prepare her defense.

Her trial is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 10.

Thursday morning’s hearing in Tavares is set to get underway at 8:30 a.m.

