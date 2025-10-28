Governor DeSantis mandates relief efforts in flooded Central Florida areas

, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the Florida Division of Emergency Management to assist with relief efforts in Central Florida following historic flash flooding on Sunday, October 26.

DeSantis is not scheduled to visit flooded areas despite the severe impact.

Heavy rains led to major flooding in Lake and Brevard counties, with Lake County receiving as much as 19.7 inches of rain. Due to extreme weather, the National Weather Service issued a ‘particularly dangerous situation’ alert for Eustis and Mount Dora.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida Emergency Management Director, is in Lake County to evaluate damage and coordinate response efforts.

Kevin is on the ground to assist with the flooding in Central Florida. @MyFDOT is also helping with road repairs. https://t.co/bP2lwLZMQl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 27, 2025

In Lake County, flooding caused road washouts and infrastructure damage, resulting in a precautionary boil water notice for Mount Dora.

Brevard County also experienced heavy flooding, with more than a foot of rain reported in parts of Titusville and Merritt Island. Emergency response teams from state and local agencies are actively helping affected communities.

The American Red Cross has set up emergency shelters in Brevard County to assist residents affected by the flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation is repairing roads in the affected areas.

Lake County officials have announced that damage assessments are still in progress, and repairs for heavily damaged infrastructure, such as Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, could take up to a year. Drier weather is expected later this week, which may help with flood mitigation efforts.

As relief efforts continue, the focus is on assessing damage and supporting communities in Central Florida.

