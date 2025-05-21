EPIC Universe: Magical dining at the Ministry of Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic won’t just experience spell duels and wand battles—they’ll also have a chance to try magical French cuisine set in wizarding surroundings.

Universal said the Ministry of Magic offers wizard-worthy cuisine with French style.

Café L’air De La Sirène

The café captures the charm of wizarding Paris, serving French-inspired cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

People will have the choice to eat indoors or enjoy an outdoor seat along a Parisian-style promenade.

Guests will also be able to find the exclusive butterbeer crepe.

Le Gobelet Noir

A place for Dark witches and wizards to escape the prying eyes of the Paris Ministry to gather for food, drink, and a hushed conversation.

Bar Moonshine

This styled pub offers a nod to wizarding Americana, serving drinks in a space adorned with memorabilia from across the Atlantic.

You can also find the magical drink that turns from blue to purple when you stir it around.

