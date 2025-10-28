Governor DeSantis orders water pumps to remove 30 million gallons of water from Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered water pumps to remove 30 million gallons from flood-affected regions in Lake County.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, led by Director Kevin Guthrie, is managing the operation.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Transportation is repairing at least four damaged roads in the area, with Secretary Jared Perdue overseeing these efforts.

“Per my direction, FL Division of Emergency Management and Director Kevin Guthrie have deployed our water pumps, which will remove 30 million gallons of water from flooded areas in Lake County,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

State agencies have responded promptly to the flooding in Lake County to help reduce its impact on the community.

