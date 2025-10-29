Lt. governor tours Mount Dora flood damage as residents wait to go home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora is closed off with barriers and caution tape where a massive washout carved a deep gash in the road after more than 15 inches of rain fell in just a few days.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins visited the site Wednesday morning to survey the damage and meet with local first responders who have been working around the clock since the flooding began.

But while state leaders assess the situation, many nearby residents remain displaced. In the Waterman Village retirement community just blocks away, 21 homes have been deemed unsafe. Some people returned briefly to grab belongings, only to find sewage-smelling floodwater and ruined floors.

Many are now staying at a nearby hotel, relying on community support as they wait for answers. Officials say no one will be allowed back into their homes until it’s confirmed the entire environment is safe not just the structure, but also electrical systems, gas lines and potential health hazards from contaminated water.

Meanwhile there’s still no repair plan for Donnelly Street or nearby Wolf Branch Road. Lake County emergency managers say engineers are still figuring out how to rebuild in a way that prevents a disaster like this from happening again. That process could take months or even a year.

The lieutenant governor’s visit brings state attention to the area, but for local families, the road to recovery is just beginning.

