Merchandise at Epic Universe’s Isle of Berk, shop for Viking gear

ORLANDO, Fla. — As guests step into Isle of Berk, they will be greeted with Viking villages perched on rocky cliffs.

One of five lands at Epic Universe, How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Brek, is alive with the sights and sounds of dragons soaring.

Guests can enjoy the experience of flying with dragons in a world based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” collection of films.

As you journey through Berk, guests will have a chance to encounter characters like Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless.

Whether you’re racing on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders or training at the Viking camp, there is something for everyone.

Universal also said there are over 30 “animated and static” dragons across Brek, representing “17 unique species”.

The land has four themed shops with movie-related decoration, such as sleeping dragons.

Viking Traders: Stock up on shields, helmets, plush dragons, and beginner Viking essentials.

How to Treat Your Dragon: A candy shop with confections that dragons and kids alike will love.

Hiccup’s Work Shop: Pick up dragon-rider apparel and gadgets inspired by Hiccup’s inventive mind.

Toothless’ Treasures: Located near the dragon hatchery, this shop is filled with adorable plushies, toys, and Toothless-themed souvenirs.

©2025 Cox Media Group