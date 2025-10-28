Shelter opens for Brevard County flood victims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents displaced by the severe weather and flooding have somewhere to go.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the First United Methodist Church of Titusville on South Hopkins Avenue.

The shelter provides people with a place to stay, as well as cots, blankets, meals and personal care items.

WFTV has been covering this historic Florida that has hit multiple areas across Central Florida. In Brevard County, we learned that leaders do not expect to qualify for federal aid despite seeing some of the worst flooding in years.

