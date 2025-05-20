Taste the Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Super Nintendo World isn’t just all fun and games—it’s a foodie adventure, too.

The game theme world has themed dining throughout, bringing iconic Nintendo worlds to life.

Toadstool Café

The main dining location is Toadstool Café, where Chef Toad serves up dishes straight from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Guests can eat a Mario Burger topped with mushrooms and stamped with Mario’s iconic “M” logo.

Desserts include the Question Block Tiramisu and Piranha Plant Caprese.

The dining location also features playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom scrolling past the windows, while Chef Toad makes surprise appearances on screens throughout the restaurant.

The Bubbly Barrel in Donkey Kong Country

In Donkey Kong Country, guests can cool off at The Bubbly Barrel, a laid-back tropical stand beneath the thatched roof.

Yoshi’s Snack Island

Located under Mount Beanpole, Yoshi’s Snack Island offers guests a chance to grab fruit-based specialty beverages and a variety of fresh juices.

Turbo Boost Treats

Located near Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Turbo Boost Treats serves up a variety of grab-and-go snacks, such as …….. Needs to be added- not in the app

From sit-down meals at Toadstool Café to quick snacks scattered across the land, Super Nintendo World delivers themed eats that taste as fun as they look, bringing your favorite Nintendo food to life.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group