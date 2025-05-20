Taste the Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Super Nintendo World isn’t just all fun and games—it’s a foodie adventure, too.
The game theme world has themed dining throughout, bringing iconic Nintendo worlds to life.
Toadstool Café
The main dining location is Toadstool Café, where Chef Toad serves up dishes straight from the Mushroom Kingdom.
Guests can eat a Mario Burger topped with mushrooms and stamped with Mario’s iconic “M” logo.
Desserts include the Question Block Tiramisu and Piranha Plant Caprese.
The dining location also features playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom scrolling past the windows, while Chef Toad makes surprise appearances on screens throughout the restaurant.
The Bubbly Barrel in Donkey Kong Country
In Donkey Kong Country, guests can cool off at The Bubbly Barrel, a laid-back tropical stand beneath the thatched roof.
Yoshi’s Snack Island
Located under Mount Beanpole, Yoshi’s Snack Island offers guests a chance to grab fruit-based specialty beverages and a variety of fresh juices.
Turbo Boost Treats
Located near Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Turbo Boost Treats serves up a variety of grab-and-go snacks, such as …….. Needs to be added- not in the app
From sit-down meals at Toadstool Café to quick snacks scattered across the land, Super Nintendo World delivers themed eats that taste as fun as they look, bringing your favorite Nintendo food to life.
See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:
- Journey to a Celestial Park between worlds at Universal’s Epic Universe
- LIVE BLOG: Get your first look at Epic Universe
- Universal opens preview center for Epic Universe this summer
- Epic Universe district to get hundreds more acres
- Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025
- Epic Universe hotel demand expected to mirror ‘4 or 5′ Harry Potter Wizarding Worlds
- Universal releases official first look inside Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando Resort will showcase ‘portals’ to Epic Universe in these major US cities
- Universal Orlando Resort announces Epic Universe add-ons for guests
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group