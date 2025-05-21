Dark delights: Dining in Dark Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dark Universe’s gothic streets don’t just promise monsters and mayhem—they also serve up an array of darkly inspired dishes and drinks that immerse guests deeper into Universal’s classic horror legacy.

Guests can indulge in a range of “stake” food and beverages.

Dining venues across Dark Universe feature gothic decor and monster-inspired details, providing a spooky scene drawn straight from monster lore:

Das Stakehaus

This mysterious tavern invites guests to enjoy a hearty meal surrounded by vampire artwork and artifacts. It has dark woods, candlelit interiors, and nods to vampire-hunting traditions, including dark burgers.

The Burning Blade Tavern

Set within the heart of Darkmoor Village, this rustic tavern is the local haunt of monster hunters, where their captured trophies are proudly displayed.

De Lacey’s Cottage

Located near Frankenstein Manor, the countryside-style cottage serves a variety of snacks and cool treats. It offers a quiet reprieve with light refreshments amid the shadows of Darkmoor.

