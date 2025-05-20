EPIC Universe: Exclusive Nintendo merchandise powers up

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are rides to race, meals to devour, and worlds to explore, but at Super Nintendo World, which makes it seem like you are in a game, is the Power-Up Band, an interactive bracelet that lets you step inside the game and become part of the action.

These colorful wristbands come in designs inspired by fan-favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Daisy.

Making an exclusive debut at Epic Universe are two brand-new designs: Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong, available only in Florida’s Super Nintendo World.

The Power-Up Band unlocks interactive gameplay throughout the land. With a tap of your band at “? Blocks”, “P Blocks”, and hidden interactive elements scattered across Super Nintendo World, you can collect virtual coins, unlock key challenges, and battle bosses like Bowser Jr.

By syncing your Power-Up Band to the Universal Studios mobile app, you can track every tap and coin you collect in real time.

Super Nintendo World also has the 1-Up Factory, where guests can find merchandise of their favorite Nintendo characters.

